news

Barcelona's U-18 team defeated their Chelsea counterparts 2-0 to win the 2018 UEFA Youth League.

Alejandro Marqués gave the Catalans the lead in the 33rd minute as the first half ended in favour of Barceona.

Chelsea resumed the second half needing a goal but Marqués extended the lead when he scored his second of the game in the 50th minute.

Abel Ruiz sealed the victory for Barcelona when he scored the third goal of the game in the 92nd minute.

— FC Barcelona - Masia (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

more to follow.....