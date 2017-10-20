Neymar broke the news of his imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain to his Barcelona teammates at Lionel Messi’s wedding.

In a move that shocked world football, Neymar dumped Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £200m move in August 2017.

But weeks before reports of the deal emerged, Neymar had informed his teammates at the wedding ceremony of Messi and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario , Argentina according to Barcelona legend Xavi.

“He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club,” Xavi told BBC World Football show

“I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG' and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it.”

Neymar has had a brilliant start to life at Paris Saint-Germain where he has formed a fearsome trio with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe .

“I think with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG have a great chance to win the Champions League this season,” Xavi added.

Paris Saint-Germain are top of Ligue 1 and have also won all the three games so far in their Champions League this season.