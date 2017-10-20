Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Barcelona: 'Neymar told us about PSG move at Messi's wedding,'- Xavi

Neymar Forward informed his Barcelona teammates about his move to PSG at Messi’s wedding

It was Xavi who revealed that Neymar told them about the move at the wedding.

  • Published:
Neymar play Neymar informed his Barcelona teammates of his move to PSG at Messi's wedding (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar broke the news of his imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain to his Barcelona teammates at Lionel Messi’s wedding.

In a move that shocked world football, Neymar dumped Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £200m move in August 2017.

But weeks before reports of the deal emerged, Neymar had informed his teammates at the wedding ceremony of Messi and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario, Argentina according to Barcelona legend Xavi.

All the best moments at Lionel Messi &amp; Angela Rocuzzo's wedding play It was at Lionel Messi's wedding that Neymar informed his Barcelona teammates of his imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain (Getty)

 

He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club,” Xavi told BBC World Football show

“I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG' and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it.

Neymar has had a brilliant start to life at Paris Saint-Germain where he has formed a fearsome trio with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar play Neymar has formed a deadly trio with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe (AFP)

 

“I think with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG have a great chance to win the Champions League this season,” Xavi added.

Paris Saint-Germain are top of Ligue 1 and have also won all the three games so far in their Champions League this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet
2 Super Eagles 3 reasons England would want a friendly against Nigeriabullet
3 Nigeria Football Federation NFF to use N6.4B on projects in 2018bullet

Related Articles

Lionel Messi Barcelona star weds partner in glamorous ceremony [Photos]
Neymar Annoyed Barcelona won't pay player's bonus
Messi Football, showbiz stars gather for star footballer's wedding
Neymar Brazilian magician and marketing gold
Champions League 'MCN' all score as PSG thump Anderlecht
Neymar PSG move 'one of my most difficult decisions'
Chapecoense Barcelona move on from Neymar to honour Brazilian side
Lionel Messi This is what happened behind the scene at star wedding

Football

The Socceroos face a home-and-away play-off against Honduras, the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF federation, for a spot at next year's World Cup finals in Russia
Australia Country primed for Honduras World Cup showdown
Then FIFA president Sepp Blatter with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the preliminary draw for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Saint Petersburg on July 25, 2015
Sepp Blatter FIFA's ex-president says he is going to World Cup at Putin's invitation
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil Arsenal midfielder has told teammates, friends he’s joining Manchester United in January
Egypt's Al Ahly players pose for a photo prior to the start of the CAF Champions League semi-final 1st leg match against Etoile Sahel, at the Olympic Stadium in Sousse, on October 1, 2017
CAF Champions League Competition history can inspire Al Ahly