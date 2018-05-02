Home > Sports > Football >

Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game

Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game

37-year-old Ali Demirkaya, a.k.a. ‘Amigo Ali’ was banned in 2017 following a stadium incident in in 2015.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game play

Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Turkish man has shown his unflinching support for his local football club this weekend after he rented a crane to lift him above the stadium in order to watch the club’s game because his one-year ban had not elapsed.

37-year-old Ali Demirkaya, a.k.a. ‘Amigo Ali’ was banned in 2017 following a stadium incident in in 2015.

However, ‘Amigo Ali’ has since resolved to find every possible means to be present and participate in the fun whenever his favourite club, Denizlispor is playing.

According to odditycentral.com, Ali Demirkaya rented the crane, sat in the man-basket and made the operator lift him above the stadium where he watched the game until police disrupted by asking the crane operator to lower him.

READ MORE: Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims

Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game play

Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game

 

The news website further reported that ‘Amigo Ali’ did the same thing in February and was equally disrupted by the police because he drew more attention from the game to himself.

 

The man is reportedly contemplating renting a balloon or a paraglider next time in order to avoid being disrupted by the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Rohr's frontmen hitting form right in time for of 2018 FIFA...bullet
2 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messibullet

Related Articles

Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body
Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware

Football

Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder says he is ready for Atletico Madrid
Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid Supporters
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid captain leads celebrations after Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich
Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos
Champions League 5 things we learnt as Real Madrid book 3rd straight final
Italian police on patrol ahead of Liverpool's clash at Roma
Football Liverpool on brink of big time return as Reds fans flood Rome