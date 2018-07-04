Pulse.ng logo
Balogun says Super Eagles should have been dirtier against Argentina

Leon Balogun believes a bit of dirty play may have seen the Super Eagles progress to the next round.

  • Published:
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has stated that Nigeria should have been dirtier in their last group D encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina. play Leon Balogun believes some dark arts will have seen Nigeria beat Argentina (Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images)
Balogun was a key member of the Super Eagles team at the World Cup and featured in all three group games for all 90 minutes.

With 10 minutes to go, the Super Eagles were level against Argentina which will have seen Nigeria progress to the round of 16 until Marcos Rojo scored.

play The Super Eagles could not progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup

In a report by the BBC Sport, Balogun revealed a little bit dark arts and trickery will have seen the Super Eagles in the next round.

He said, "It's always important when you play internationals to be a bit dirty.

"That's what Argentina has, definitely, and you also need to be cold-blooded - that's probably the most important (lesson from this World Cup)."

Balogun who has made over 22 appearances for the Super Eagles is one of the most experienced players in the youngest team at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old is however not looking back at the group stage exit but focused on the taking the positives and progressing to the next competitions.

He said,  "It will be very important to keep going the way we have started.

"We have experienced players, young players, talented players - and there are even more players that are not in the team yet - and we have to keep developing them and investing in their football education.

Leon Balogun play Balogun recently signed with Premier League side Brighton (Brighton and Hove Albion)

 

"We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team - maybe an even better one."

Balogun who recently signed with Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to regroup with the Super Eagles when they take on Seychelles on Friday, September 7 in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

