Mr. Austin Mgbolu who once represented the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as its image maker, died on Wednesday, February 8.

Mgbolu served as the federations public relations officer between 1993 and 2001, and was described by the federation as

“A highly conscientious, energetic and dedicated professional and left giant marks for predecessors to follow.”

According to reports the late Mbgolu had a major Surgery in January and was thought to have recovered fully, before the events of Wednesday, February 8 that led to his unexpected death.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said “This is very sad. I pray that God Almighty will protect the family and loved ones he has left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this big loss.

“He was a thorough professional who did his job to the best of his ability and even as an analyst on television, he was forthright and provided wise counsel for the advancement of the Nigeria game. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest”.

Mgbolu's demise comes just after the football body recently mourned the death of popular sports journalist Deji Tinubu who slumped while playing in a football match.

The late Mgbolu was Nicknamed ‘Booster’ as he encouraged younger professionals, in his tenure at the NFF he served in the administrations of Sampson Emeka Omeruah (of blessed memory), Abdulmumuni Aminu and Anthony Kojo Williams, and briefly with the board of Brigadier –General Dominic Oneya (rtd) who came into office when Williams was impeached in 2000.