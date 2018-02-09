Home > Sports > Football >

NFF mourn death of former Public relations officer

Austin Mgbolu NFF mourn death of former Public relations officer.

Nigeria's football body mourn the death of a former official

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Austin Mgbolu play Nigeria's football body mourns the death of a former official (NFF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr. Austin Mgbolu who once represented the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as its image maker, died on Wednesday, February 8.

Mgbolu served as the federations public relations officer between 1993 and 2001, and was described by the federation as

“A highly conscientious, energetic and dedicated professional and left giant marks for predecessors to follow.”

According to reports the late Mbgolu had a major Surgery in January and was thought to have recovered fully, before the events of  Wednesday, February 8 that led to his unexpected death.

Amaju Pinnick play The Amaju Pinnick led board has issued a statement on Mgbolu's demise (NFF)

 

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said “This is very sad. I pray that God Almighty will protect the family and loved ones he has left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this big loss.

“He was a thorough professional who did his job to the best of his ability and even as an analyst on television, he was forthright and provided wise counsel for the advancement of the Nigeria game. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest”.

Mgbolu's demise comes just after the football body recently mourned the death of popular sports journalist Deji Tinubu who slumped while playing in a football match.

The late Mgbolu was Nicknamed ‘Booster’ as he encouraged younger professionals, in his tenure at the NFF he served in the administrations of Sampson Emeka Omeruah (of blessed memory), Abdulmumuni Aminu and Anthony Kojo Williams, and briefly with the board of Brigadier –General Dominic Oneya (rtd) who came into office when Williams was impeached in 2000.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nike unveil 1995-themed jersey for 2018 World Cupbullet
2 Super Eagles Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi in love with new 2018...bullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles NFF reveal 2018 FIFA World Cup programme
Super Eagles NFF, Nike to unveil new 2018 FIFA World Cup jersey in London
Abdulyekin Sanchi Badminton official dies during tournament
Deji Tinubu Popular sports journalist dies after slump while playing football
NFF 100 Nigerians to fly with Eagles to World Cup
NFF Nigerian Football body secure new sponsors
WAPIC Insurance Insurer partners NFF, to train footballers on financial investment
NFF Nigeria’s football federation sign $4M deal with beverage company
NFF Awards Nigeria's football body set to host award ceremony

Football

Lautaro Martinez scored five goals for Argentina in the 2017 South American U-20 Championship in Ecuador
Football Rising Argentine star Lautaro Martinez set for Inter move - reports
Watford FC player liaison officer Lorenzo Libutti pictured at the club's complex in London Colney, on Janaury 25, 2018
Football Watford FC's 'Mr Fixit' always on call
Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez joined Leicester City after a £350,000 transfer from French second-division side Le Havre in 2014
Football Mahrez returns to Leicester training - reports
Robin Van Persie
Robin Van Persie Veteran striker scores on return to boyhood club