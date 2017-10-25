Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha meets Lionel Messi at Best FIFA Awards

Austin Okocha Super Eagles legend meets Lionel Messi at Best FIFA Awards

Okocha ran into Lionel Messi at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi and Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha play Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha and Lionel Messi at the Best FIFA Football Awards (Instagram/Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha attended the Best FIFA Football Awards where he met and posed for photos with Lionel Messi.

Okocha was at the Best FIFA Football Awards which held at the Palladium theatre in London.

The former Super Eagles captain was one of the football legends that attended the Awards’ ceremony on Monday, October 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi lost the Best Player of the Year Award to Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)

 

After the ceremony, Okocha shared a photo of him and Messi which was taken at the ceremony.

No comment just #two world best# thank you,” Okocha captioned the photo.

The Barcelona star had a disappointing night, losing the biggest award of the night, the FIFA Best player of the Year to Cristiano Ronaldo.

ALSO READ: When Jay Jay Okocha met another football legend

Emmanuel Amuneke and Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha play Okocha was met his former teammate Emmanuel Amuneke (Instagram/Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha)

 

Despite having a better individual year than Ronaldo, the Portuguese star won the award after leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Messi had a disappointing year, winning just the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Jay Jay also met his former teammate Emmanuel Amuneke at the ceremony.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Francis Kone FIFA Fair Play award winner who has saved 4 players from deathbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar beats Messi, Neymar to win...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star takes his family to dinner at...bullet

Related Articles

Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles legend taught Iwobi how to do the rainbow flick
Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles legend believes Neymar is closest to the player he was
Austin Okocha Super Eagles great meets Maradona in Bahrain
Africa Cup of Nations CAF 'think tank' to mull changes
Alex Iwobi Okocha says forward will learn from recent spell on the bench
Austin Okocha We look at the top 5 individual moments of Jay Jay as he turns 44
Austin Okocha Super Eagles legend celebrates birthday in London with Alex Iwobi
FIFA Best Awards Jay Jay Okocha announces Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar as finalists

Football

Idris Elba enjoys a selfie with Oliver Giroud
Idris Elba 7 times British actor took selfies of top footballers (PHOTOS)
Idris Elba enjoys an iconic selfie
Idris Elba British actor takes most iconic and expensive selfie with 11 top footballers
Anne Frank died in the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen in 1945
Anne Frank German-born diarist's photo whips up storm in Italian football
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino took the reins at White Hart Lane in 2014
Tottenham Hotspur Club targets 'real trophies' over Cup glory