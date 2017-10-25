Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha attended the Best FIFA Football Awards where he met and posed for photos with Lionel Messi.

Okocha was at the Best FIFA Football Awards which held at the Palladium theatre in London.

The former Super Eagles captain was one of the football legends that attended the Awards’ ceremony on Monday, October 23.

After the ceremony, Okocha shared a photo of him and Messi which was taken at the ceremony.

“No comment just #two world best# thank you,” Okocha captioned the photo.

The Barcelona star had a disappointing night, losing the biggest award of the night, the FIFA Best player of the Year to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite having a better individual year than Ronaldo, the Portuguese star won the award after leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Messi had a disappointing year, winning just the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Jay Jay also met his former teammate Emmanuel Amuneke at the ceremony.