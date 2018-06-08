Pulse.ng logo
Aubameyang will support Super Eagles at the World Cup for jerseys

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal star says he will support Super Eagles at the World Cup because of jerseys

Aubameyang will support the Super Eagles at the World Cup because of their amazing kits.

  • Published:
Super Eagles team collection play The Super Eagles kits are admired by Aubameyang (Nike )
Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has stated that he will support the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles kits for the World Cup released by international sport wear giants Nike has generated a lot of reactions worldwide, topping the rankings of jerseys of countries going to the tournament.

Aubameyang is teammates at Arsenal with Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi and is the latest to be blown away by the design of the kits.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play Abameyang is teammates with Iwobi at Arsenal (Arsenal)

Ina message on his official Twitter handle Aubameyang revealed he will be supporting the Super Eagles at the tournament.

He added two reasons for supporting the Eagles, first, he said for his teammate Iwobi and the other for the amazing kits.

His tweet read, “I support Nigeria for World Cup because of my friend @alexiwobi but to tell the truth also because of your @nikefootball kit       need one !!!”

The Super Eagles are placed in a difficult group alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina.

The Eagles are camped in Austria where they are intensifying preparations before they depart for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

