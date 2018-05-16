Home > Sports > Football >

Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost

Football Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost

Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final was a sore one for their opponents, but it does mean some good news for French sides ahead of next season's Champions League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marseille could still qualify directly for the Champions League if results in France go their way this weekend play

Marseille could still qualify directly for the Champions League if results in France go their way this weekend

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final was a sore one for their opponents, but it does mean some good news for French sides ahead of next season's Champions League.

The winners of the Europa League are awarded direct qualification for next season's Champions League group stage.

However, with the Spanish club already having secured qualification by virtue of their position in La Liga, that spot now passes onto the club finishing third in France's Ligue 1.

That position is currently occupied by Lyon, but Marseille are just a point behind them and Monaco could yet drop from second spot, with the final round of matches in France to be played this weekend.

Previously the club finishing third in France's top flight would have had to come through the third qualifying round and then the play-offs to make the group stage.

As of next season, the top four in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the German Bundesliga are all guaranteed spots in the Champions League group stage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia...bullet

Football

Atletico Madrid
Europa League Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win title
Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League
Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Argentina's Football Association admitted the lesson in seduction was an "unintentional error", and even though it was included in the manual, "it was never part of the training"
Football Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir
Fans of Egyptian football club Al-Ahly at a match near Alexandria in May 2018, days before annoucing the group's disbanding
Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands