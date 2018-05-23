news

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria cannot stop Argentine captain Lionel Messi at the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Simeone who represented the Argentine national team revealed that Messi will be difficult to stop when he is in good shape and wants to win.

The Super Eagles are grouped alongside Croatia, Argentina, and Iceland at the World Cup.

Simeone gave his opinion after his Atletico side defeated the Super Eagles 3-2 in the GOtvMaxCup played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, May 22.

He wished all the teams in Argentina’s group luck as they aim to stop Messi but stated that it will be a difficult task.

He said, “Lionel Messi is a special player. He’s difficult to stop if he’s in good shape and he wants to win the World Cup before retiring so I don’t see any of the teams stopping him. But good luck to all the teams going to the World Cup."

Speaking about the friendly encounter, Simeone heaped praise on the Super Eagles second team and praised Salisu Yusuf’s squad for making the game difficult for gis team.

He said, “Your team is good. Very strong. They made the game difficult for us. Good luck to them.”