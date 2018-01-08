Home > Sports > Football >

Asisat Oshoala takes her African Best Player award to Mushin

Asisat Oshoala From Mushin to G.O.A.T status, the rise and rise of Super Falcons star

After winning the 2017 African Women's Player of the Year, Oshoala is back where she started.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala takes her African Best Player award to Mushin (Asisat Oshoala/Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After winning the 2017 African Women's Player of the Year award, Asisat Oshoala took her award to Mushin, where it all started for her as a footballer.

Oshoala was on Thursday, January 5 named the best African Women’s Player of the year at the CAF Awards that held in Accra, Ghana.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala was recently named the African Women's Player of the Year (Images Image )

 

Still in touch with her roots, the 23-year-old returned to Mushin where she started as a footballer to show off and celebrate with her people.

My team ..... #Mushin

A post shared by Asisat Oshoala (M.O.N) (@superzeee) on

 

‘My  Team’ she captioned the photo of her visit to Mushin which she posted on her Instagram.

Early life

Although she was born and brought up in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos, Oshoala’s early football education was at Mushin.

The football star attended Air Force Primary School in Victoria Island before she moved to  Aunty Ayo International school in Ikoyi.

According to a Primary School classmate, Oshoala was always good at sports.

She was a very athletic girl and also rough because she was always involved in sports,” the classmate who chose to be anonymous told Pulse Sports.

She hardly rolled with the girls, it was always with the boys.”

She kicked off her career at a local club in Mushin called FC Robo before her move to Rivers Angels where she broke out as the best player in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

She led Rivers Angels to the Women’s Federations Cup title in 2013 and the next year to the league and cup double.

International career

Her good form earned her a place with the Falconets at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

It was at Canada in 2014 that Oshoala announced herself on the big stage, scoring seven goals to lead Nigeria to the final where they lost to Germany.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala has won two AWCON titles with the Super Falcons (Twitter/Asisat Oshoala)

 

She finished as the top scorer and was named the best player of the tournament. Since then, the forward has been without a doubt the face of Nigerian women football.

She has gone on to win two African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) titles with the Super Falcons.

Club career

She moved to Liverpool Ladies in 2013 and impressed before sealing a move to Arsenal Ladies in 2016.

In just one season with Arsenal Ladies, she won the FA Women’s Cup before she made the move to China to join Dalian Quanjian FC.

In debut season in China,  the Nigeria international was voted the best striker in the Chinese Women’s Super League after helping Dalian Quanjian FC to a league and Chinese Women’s Super Cup double.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala won the Chinese Women's Super League and Chinese Women's Super Cup double with Dalian Quanjian FC in 2017 (Twitter/Asisat Oshoala)

 

Oshoala scored 12 league goals as they won the title and she also netted a brace as Dalian Quanjian FC beat Shanghai 5-3 to win the Chinese Women’s Super Cup in November 2017.

These were performances that justified her move to China after she was counted out by many.

They said my career was finished when I left Arsenal for China, but here I am tonight. This award is for every young African girl, don't let them tell you that you can't do it," Oshoala said in tears while receiving her award at the CAF Awards.

Where she ranks among Nigerian women football greats

Nigerian women football have had some elite talents, with the likes of Mercy Akide, Perpetua Nkwocha and Cynthia Uwak.

But where does Oshoala rank among them?

Mercy Akide play Mercy Akidi helped Nigeria to the quarter-final stage of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup (NFF)

 

At just the age of 23, Oshoala has time to catch up with the likes of Akide, Nwokocha and Uwak and with her pace, she is on course to becoming the greatest Nigerian women’s player.

Unarguably the best of the first generation of Nigerian women’s players, Akide won three AWCON titles with the Super Falcons and played in three FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Perpetual Nkwocha play Nwokocha has won four African Women's Player of the Year awards (Kick Off)

ALSO READ: Perpetua Nwokocha was appointed coach of Super Falcons

She was the star of the Super Falcons at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup where Nigeria reached the quarter-finals, the first and only time.

Oshoala has only played in one world cup tournament, scoring just one goal as Nigeria crashed out in the group stage after two losses.

Nwokocha who is the star of the generation after Akide was named African Women's Player of the Year a record four times and won five AWCON titles.

Oshoala is sure on her way after two AWCON titles and three African Women Player of the Year awards.

Along with Uwak, Oshoala has won more club trophies than Akide and Nwokocha.

Oshoala is already the greatest player of the third generation of Nigerian women players and it’s only a matter of time before she is considered the G.O.A.T.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona win as player waits, Real Madrid heldbullet
2 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool midfielder signs long-term contract with...bullet
3 Paulo Dybala Juventus lose player for a monthbullet

Related Articles

African Player of the Year Aubameyang, Mane, Salah to contest CAF award
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons forward wins Golden Boot at 2016 AWCON
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star voted the best striker in China
Super Falcons NFF confirm appointment of foreign coach
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star makes final 3 for 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
Celebrity Birthday Mercy Akide turns 40
Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian FC star scores brace to win Super Cup in China
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star nominated for 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award
CAF Awards Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at African football big night

Football

Anthony Joshua and son Joseph
Anthony Joshua Nigerian-born English boxer teaches son Yoruba [Video]
Faiq Bolkiah
Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than Ronaldo and Messi combined
Aitor Karanka, who worked under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, has been out of work since he was sacked by Middlesbrough in March 2017
Football Karanka appointed Nottingham Forest manager
Manchester United beat Derby County on Friday, Janaury 5 in their first match of the FA Cup
Football Man United handed Cup visit to fourth-tier Yeovil