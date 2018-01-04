Home > Sports > Football >

Asisat Oshoala named 2017 African Women Player of the Year

The 23-year-old had an impressive year in her debut season in China with Dalian Quanjian.

  • Published:
Asisat Oshoala named 2017 African Women Player of the Year
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has been named the 2017 African Women’s Player of the Year award.

Oshoala was announced winner of the prestigious award at the CAF Awards on Thursday, January 4 in Accra, Ghana.

The Nigeria international beat the other finalists Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa and UWC Ladies) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon and CSKA Moscow).

 

Asisat Oshoala makes the CAF shortlist

Debut season in China

The Nigeria international who is the current holder of the award scored 12 goals for Dalian Quanjian in the Chinese Women’s Super League. She was voted the best striker in the league.

Asisat Oshoala was voted the best striker in the Chinese Women's Super League

 

She also helped Dalian Quanjian to the Chinese Super Cup title, scoring a brace in a 5-3 win in the final over Shangai.

This is a third win for the Nigerian star in four years she will be winning the award and one less than Super Falcons legend Perpetual Nkwocha who won it four times.

Asisat Oshoala is gunning for her second consecutive Africa Women's Player of the Year award and her third in total
