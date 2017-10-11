Asisat Oshoala buys herself A BMW SUV as birthday present

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala splashed millions of Naira to buy herself a huge birthday present.

Oshoala on Monday, October 9 celebrated her 23rd birthday and she bought herself a BMW SUV.

Happy 23rd Birthday to Super Falcons Player Asisat Oshoala @Superzeee. A post shared by Pulse NG (@pulsenigeriasports) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

The Dalian Quanjian F.C of China star shared a photo of the BMW X5 series on her Instagram Story. “Fresh outta da ship. Birthday gift from me to me,” she captioned the photo.

In her other Instagram Story update, she is seen driving the blue BMW X5 in Lagos.

It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks for the two-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Her club Dalian Quanjian F.C won the 2017 Chinese Women’s Super League, their second consecutive title and she also finished top scorer in the league.

She joined the Chinese side from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017.