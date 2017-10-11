Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Asisat Oshoala buys herself A BMW SUV as birthday present

Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star buys herself a BMW SUV as birthday present

Asisat Oshoala bought herself a BMW X5 for her 23rd birthday which was on Monday.

Asisat Oshoala's BMW SUV play Asisat Oshoala bought herself a BMW X5 for her 23rd birthday which was on Monday. (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala splashed millions of Naira to buy herself a huge birthday present.

Oshoala on Monday, October 9 celebrated her 23rd birthday and she bought herself a BMW SUV.

The Dalian Quanjian F.C of China star shared a photo of the BMW X5 series on her Instagram Story. “Fresh outta da ship. Birthday gift from me to me,” she captioned the photo.

In her other Instagram Story update, she is seen driving the blue BMW X5 in Lagos.

It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks for the two-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala finished highest goal scorer in the 2017 Chinese Women’s Super League (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)

 

Her club Dalian Quanjian F.C won the 2017 Chinese Women’s Super League, their second consecutive title and she also finished top scorer in the league.

She joined the Chinese side from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017.

