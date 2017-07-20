Asamoah Gyan :  Accra Academy pitch will produce great talents for Ghana

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan is hopeful that the Astro-Turf pitch he has constructed for his alma mater, Accra Academy Senior High School, will help to unearth more talents.

Gyan began his playing career during his days at the school, before being spotted by veteran Coach JE Sarpong who took him to Liberty Professionals.

Two years ago the former Sunderland attacker decided to pay back his dues by cutting the sod for the construction of a $200,000 Astro-Turf pitch at his alma mater.

And after commissioning the project on Tuesday, the newly signed Kayserisor man believes the pitch should help to nurture more talents, just like himself in his formative years.

Speaking to the media on some of the charitable works that his foundation has undertaken, Gyan said he hoped to see the newly constructed pitch inspire the youth to venture into sports.

“Over the past five years my foundation, which is the Asamoah Gyan foundation, has touched the lives of many Ghanaians in many ways as well as undertaking the land project,” the ex-Al Ain attacker said.

“…We have also produced a world championship champion by name Emmanuel Game boy Tagoe through the Baby Jet Promotions. I may not be the best talent ever but this pitch will produce great talents from my hard work and sacrifice for the nation for the future.”

Gyan has also been involved in many other philanthropic and charitable works including restoring the water pumping system in Wenchi, as well as donating equipment to the Ridge and Korle-Bu Teaching hospitals.

The 31-year-old’s works were recently acknowledged by the Alfred Nobel University who awarded him with a doctorate degree.