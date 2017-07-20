Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan :  Accra Academy pitch will produce great talents for Ghana

Asamoah Gyan Accra Academy pitch will produce great talents for Ghana

The striker believes the newly commissioned pitch will help nurture more talents for the nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GGYAN.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan is hopeful that the Astro-Turf pitch he has constructed for his alma mater, Accra Academy Senior High School, will help to unearth more talents.

Gyan began his playing career during his days at the school, before being spotted by veteran Coach JE Sarpong who took him to Liberty Professionals.

READ ALSO:  Ghanaian Players Abroad: China offer was too good to reject – Frank Acheampong

Two years ago the former Sunderland attacker decided to pay back his dues by cutting the sod for the construction of a $200,000 Astro-Turf pitch at his alma mater.

And after commissioning the project on Tuesday, the newly signed Kayserisor man believes the pitch should help to nurture more talents, just like himself in his formative years.

GGYYAN.jpg play The $200,000 project at Accra Academy

Speaking to the media on some of the charitable works that his foundation has undertaken, Gyan said he hoped to see the newly constructed pitch inspire the youth to venture into sports.

“Over the past five years my foundation, which is the Asamoah Gyan foundation, has touched the lives of many Ghanaians in many ways as well as undertaking the land project,” the ex-Al Ain attacker said.

READ ALSO: Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah visits Gideon Baah at training in the US

“…We have also produced a world championship champion by name Emmanuel Game boy Tagoe through the Baby Jet Promotions. I may not be the best talent ever but this pitch will produce great talents from my hard work and sacrifice for the nation for the future.”

Gyan has also been involved in many other philanthropic and charitable works including restoring the water pumping system in Wenchi, as well as donating equipment to the Ridge and Korle-Bu Teaching hospitals.

The 31-year-old’s works were recently acknowledged by the Alfred Nobel University who awarded him with a doctorate degree.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his...bullet
2 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
3 Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star reveals why he chose Nigeria over Englandbullet

Football

Omar Gonzalez of the US celebrates after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 19
CONCACAF Gold Cup US battle into semi-finals
Video Asamoah Gyan reveals spending over GHC5 million on charity works
Andy Robertson has won 15 caps for Scotland
Andy Robertson Liverpool close in on Hull City defender signing
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, pictured in February 2017, will miss the start of the Premier League season after undergoing groin surgery, but Barkley is already facing an uncertain future with Everton
Ross Barkley England midfielder's Everton football future clouded by surgery