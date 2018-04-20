Arsene Wenger's top five signings at Arsenal

news

After 22-years in charge of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has decided to step down , here is a list of the top five signings the Frenchman made for the Gunners in no particular order.

1. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry ’s statue at the Emirates Stadium will forever be a testament to the player and Wenger who brought him to London at the age of 22.

By the time Henry left for Barcelona in 2007 he had rewritten his name on the club's history books and will forever be remembered as the greatest player to have worn the Arsenal jersey and probably the greatest ever seen in the Premier League.

Henry could do everything as long as he was in an Arsenal jersey, free kicks, magical solo runs, headers and a rocket shot on both legs.

A stunning 228 goals for the Gunners in 377 appearances proved that Wenger’s gamble on his compatriot did not just pay off but rather cemented their legacies in the history books of Arsenal.

2. Cesc Fabregas

Some Arsenal supporters may not agree with the selection of the Cesc Fabregas among the best recruited by Wenger.

However, like most of Wenger's signings, Fabregas was signed from Barcelona without much noise made, but few Arsenal midfielders have played better than him when he was in an Arsenal shirt.

Not many thought Fabregas could replace Patrick Vieira , however, at just 17-years-old he stepped up and brought a different kind of style to the Gunners midfield.

He went on to captain Arsenal at the age of 21 before he returned to Barcelona.

Fabregas made a total of 303 appearances for the Gunners and scored 57 goals, and proved to be a huge bargain by Wenger.

3. Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg is no Thierry Henry but is one of the best players Arsene Wenger brought to Arsenal.

Signed from a relatively unknown Halmstads BK in 1998, Ljungberg brought in a different kind of dynamism to Arsene Wenger's team.

It is said that Wenger watched Ljungberg impress in a friendly match between Sweden and England be sanctioning his signing.

He played a key role in Arsenal’s league and cup double in 2002, was named Premier League Player of the Season and was also part squad that had the invincible season.

Ljungberg contributed 73 goals in 339 appearances for the Gunners.

4. Robert Pires

Robert Pires was brought in from Marseille by Wenger in 2000 and the rest is history.

Pires was brought in to replace Marc Overmars who departed for Barcelona and became the legendary Arsenal No. 7.

The Frenchman formed a deadly combination with compatriot Henry and left-back Ashley Cole as they terrorised opponents' defenses.

He contributed 62 goals in a total of 182 appearances for the Gunners before he left for Villarreal in 2006.

He will be remembered as one of the best wide men to play for Arsenal and the Premier League at large.

5. Sol Campbell

The only defender on the list and its Sol Campbell, supporters of Kolo Toure may be disappointed but the English center back was a key component to the era that signified Arsene Wenger ’s dominance of English football.

Wenger's best teams at Arsenal were known for their attacking prowess but those were built on solid defences.

Campbell was the leader in one of these defence set-ups that his double-winning and invincible sides depended on.

Campbell deserves some accolades signing for Arsenal from north London rivals Tottenham, as he was labelled 'Judas' and called some names unworthy to even write about.

Wenger identified the English man as a key ingredient and he went on to form a solid partnership with Toure as they went the whole season unbeaten in 2003.