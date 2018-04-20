Home > Sports > Football >

Arsene Wenger's top five African players at Arsenal

Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Here are the top five African players to have played for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Nwankwo Kanu play Kanu tops the list of player to have played under Wenger at Arsenal (Evening Standard)
French manager Arsene Wenger called time on his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager, in no particular order here is a list of the top five African players to have played under him for the Gunners.

1.    Nwankwo Kanu

Two-time African Player of the Year Nwankwo Kanu is one of the best African players to have worked under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

First off, the Nigerian forward won two Premier League and FA Cups titles as well as a Community Shield.

Signed in 1999 Kanu scored 44 goals in a total of 198 appearances for the Gunners before he left for West Bromwich Albion in 2004.

Kanu Nwankwo and Arsene Wenger play Kanu was the finest African player to have played under Arsene Wenger (Arsenal FC )

 

Remembered for his lanky stature, and let's not forget that memorable second-half hat-trick against Chelsea.

2.    Lauren

Cameroon’s Lauren, scored nine goals in 241 appearances for Arsenal but was always a reliable player who rarely put a foot wrong especially in the invincible season.

Signed by Wenger in 2000 as a winger, he went on to become one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and was a mainstay at Arsenal, until his departure to Portsmouth in 2007.

Lauren play Lauren was a key player for Wenger used in several positions (Goal)

 

The Cameroon International won the most the most trophies for an African player under the Frenchman a total of six.

He was included in the PFA Team of the Year in 2004 and is remembered as an Arsenal great.

3.    Kolo Toure

Forget the Kolo Toure who committed some blunders towards the tail end of his career at Arsenal.

Let us rewind back to when he was signed by Arsene Wenger for a token of £150,000, the Ivory Coast center back was one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League.

A part of Arsenal's invincible side, he also played in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona.

play Kolo Toure is one of the best center backs bought by Arsene Wenger

 

Toure played with several Partners such as Sol Campbell, William Gallas, and even a certain Philip Senderos.

Toure proved his worth and is remembered as an Arsenal great, he won five titles with the Gunners and contributed 14 goals in a total of 326 appearances.

4.    Alex Song

Yes!, Alex Song is one of the top African players signed by Arsene Wenger.

Once upon a time, Wenger had an eye for using top-notch holding midfielders such as Patrick Viera and Gilberto Silva not the Granit Xhaka of today.

Song may not match up to the quality of Vieira or Silva, but the Cameroonian put in his best in the Arsenal jersey.

Alex Song play Alex Song did not win any trophy at Arsenal (Youtube)

 

Song was so good that he did not leave for Portsmouth, with all due respect to the club, rather he went to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The only question mark about his legendary status is that there is nothing from Arsenal in his trophy cabinet.

He put in impressive performances for the most of his 218 appearances for the Gunners under Wenger.

5.    Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor may have called Arsene Wenger fake but he probably owes the Frenchman a bit of credit for bringing him to limelight when he signed him from Monaco in 2006.

Arsene Wenger and Emmanuel Adebayor play Adebayor should be thankful that Wenger brought him to Arsenal (AP)

 

Adebayor may not have played for more than three seasons for the Gunners but he is one o the best players to play under the French man at Arsenal.

The Togolese made a total of 143 appearances for Arsenal and contributed 62 goals.

