Arsene Wenger to attend George Weah's inauguration in Liberia

Wenger managed Weah while he was playing for French outfit A.S Monaco between 1988 and 1992

  • Published:
Manager of Premier League side Arsenal  Arsene Wenger has been invited to the Presidential inauguration ceremony of his former player George Weah in Liberia.

Wenger managed Weah while he was playing for French outfit Monaco between 1988 and 1992, congratulated his ex player on winning the election to be the Liberian president.

"I have been invited by George to come to the day where he will be the President,"  Wenger is quoted to say by the BBC.

George Weah and Arsene Wenger play Wenger managed Weah at Monaco between 1988 and 1992 (Getty Images )

 

Wenger is awaiting a verdict for his remarks against officials following his comments after the match against West Brom.

"I believe I will be busy but if I am suspended (for his comments on referees) I will have time to go," the 68-year-old said.

The Arsenal manager is still amazed at Weah’s achievement being elected as president.

"The life of this guy is a real film. It is unbelievable. It can make a fantastic film," Wenger said.

"I remember when I saw him the first time at Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and becoming the best player in the world in 1995 and today becoming the President of his country.

If the French manager decides to attend it won't be the first time he is visiting Liberia.

Did prophet T.B Joshua help Weah win Liberia’s election? play Wenger managed Weah at Monaco between 1988 and 1992 (AFP/File)

 

He recalled going there with Weah; "I went with George during the period when there was war in Liberia and I have seen how much he suffered for his country."

Wenger also backed the soon to be sworn in President, applauding his love for his country and wishing him a wonderful time in office.

"That was the thing which was continuous in his country, the love for his country and for his people," Wenger added.

"Today when I look back I see him crying when war was on in Liberia so it's a happy story.

"I wish he has a happy presidency and I would like to say this guy is an example for everybody who plays football today."

Weah won a Presidential run-off poll last month beating Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

The former African Footballer and World Footballer of the Year, will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who is Africa's first female president.

