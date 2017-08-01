Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Arsene Wenger sweats over Lacazette ’s fitness

Brila Article Of The Week Arsene Wenger sweats over striker’s fitness ahead of clash against Chelsea

Lacazette shrugged off an anonymous first half to mark his maiden start at the Emirates Stadium with a goal.

  • Published:
Alexandre Lacazette play Alexandre Lacazette (Getty Images)

Alexandre Lacazette French player gives Arsenal injury scare after first home goal
Lacazette New signee scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star gets an assist in Arsenal’s first pre-season game
Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal break club record to clinch French striker in football deal
Arsene Wenger Manager keeps tabs on budding Arsenal star Nelson
Arsene Wenger Arsenal seeking fresh blood but Sanchez stays
Olivier Giroud Wenger expects Arsenal striker to stay with Gunners
Premier League Pedro bloodied as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0
Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benfica
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an injury scare as the club’s record signing limped off after scoring his first home goal in Sunday’s 2-1 Emirates Cup defeat against Sevilla.

Lacazette is under pressure to make an immediate impact after Arsene Wenger splashed out £52 million ($68 million, 58 million euros) to sign the France striker from Lyon earlier this month.

The 26-year-old shrugged off an anonymous first half to mark his maiden start at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal’s second-half equaliser after Joaquin Correa had put the Spaniards ahead.

But Lacazette’s afternoon ended in pain when he was forced off in the closing stages of the pre-season friendly.

With Arsenal due to face Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on August 6 before opening their Premier League campaign against Leicester City five days later, Wenger will be hoping Lacazette’s injury is nothing serious.

Steven N’Zonzi scored Sevilla’s winner, but Arsenal finished top of the four-team group on goals scored to clinch the Emirates Cup for a fifth time.

Having thrashed Benfica 5-2 on Saturday, Wenger was far more interested in his team delivering a positive performance than securing a meaningless pre-season prize.

In the end, Lacazette’s injury and a sloppy defensive display meant it was a frustrating afternoon for the Arsenal manager.

In Sunday’s other Emirates Cup match, RB Leipzig won 2-0 against Portuguese champions Benfica.

Marcel Halstenberg put the Bundesliga side ahead in the 19th minute and Marvin Compper added their second in the 53rd minute.

This article was from http://www.brila.net.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
3 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain declares himself fit for Cameroonbullet

Football

Pep Guardiola is taking his Manchester City team to Spain for a training camp after their opening Premier League fixture
Manchester City Club set for Spain trip after season opener
Brazilian player Douglas Luiz (right) vies for the ball with Paraguayan player Guillermo Paiva during their South American Championship U-20 match in the Bellavista stadium in Ambato, Ecuador on January 22, 2017
Manchester City EPL club send three youngsters on loan to Girona
Paris was insistent on hosting the Olympics in 2024, on the 100th anniversary of the city's 1924 Games
Emmanuel Macron French President hails 'important step' towards Paris hosting 2024 Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Neymar could quit Barcelona for PSG for a world-record 222 million euros
Neymar Barcelona block player's multi-million bonus