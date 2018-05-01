Arsene Wenger gets over £24m-a-year offer from China

Home > Sports > Football >

Arsene Wenger Departing Arsenal manager gets over £24m-a-year offer from China

Wenger will leave his role as manager of Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years.

  Published:
Arsene Wenger's 4 most expensive signings play Wenger will leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.
Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has received an offer from the Chinese Super League (CSL) which is reportedly worth over £24m-a-year.

Wenger who is set to quit as manager of Arsenal at the end of the season has hinted that he will not quit football.

After 22-years in charge of the Gunners, Wenger has been linked with a host of top European sides such as Paris-Saint Germain after the departure of Unai Emery.

However, according to several reports, the 68-year-old has received a £24m yearly offer from China which is his biggest received yet.

With  Wenger still considering several offers, the reported deal if accepted will make him the highest earning coach in world football.

Wengers reportedly earns around £8m a year at Arsenal which means the reported offer his triple his current earnings.

The reported deal is to take over as manager from Marcello Lippi who is the coach of the Chinese national team, while another report states that the offer is for a coaching role in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Arsene Wenger play Wenger is reportedly considering the offer from China (Getty Images)

 

Wenger is not a newcomer to coaching in Asia, as he was the manager of Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus before he moved to the Premier League with Arsenal in 1996.

The reports, however, state that Wenger is yet to accept the offer as he would prefer a job at one of the top clubs in Europe.

Julian Nagelsmann, Patrick Vieira are among the potential candidates shortlisted to replace Wenger at the end of the season.

