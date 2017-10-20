Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has informed his teammates and friends that he is joining Manchester United in the January transfer window according to several reports in England.

Ozil’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the current season and talks over an extension have since broken down.

His relationship with Arsene Wenger has also broken down and a reunion with Jose Mourinho whom he worked with at Real Madrid is exciting for the German.

Arsenal are said to be looking for a buyer for the Germany international when the transfer window re-opens in January to rule out the prospect of losing him for nothing in the summer.

Ozil and Mourinho worked together for three years at Real Madrid and have remained friends ever since.

Inter Milan are also interested in the Ozil, but the 29-year-old prefers to remain in the Premier League.

Ozil is said to be confident that a move to Manchester United will happen this Janaury.

Wenger had admitted that Ozil and Alexis Sanchez whose contract also expires in the summer could be sold in January .

Sanchez’s last-minute move to Manchester City this summer collapsed and the Premier League table toppers are expected to return with a smaller bid in January.