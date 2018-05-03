Home > Sports > Football >

Iwobi recovers from injury ready for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder says he is ready for Atletico Madrid

Alex Iwobi suffered a slight injury in Arsenal's game against Manchester United.

  Published:
Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka play Iwobi sustained an injury against Manc (Getty Images Clive Brunskill)
Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has declared his readiness for their Europa League second leg semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

After a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal travel to face Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 3 at the Wanda Metropolitano to determine who progresses to the Europa League final.

Iwobi who missed the first leg encounter suffered a hamstring injury in the weekend Premier League clash against Manchester United which made him a doubt for the second leg in Spain.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stated after the game against United that Iwobi may miss the game against Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old has come out to give assurances on his fitness for the crucial European fixture.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi has not yet scored in the Europa League knock out stage (David Price)

 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Iwobi stated that all is going well for him to participate if called upon against Atletico Madrid.

He said, “I believe it is very good. I am still being assessed but to me it is good and I will be okay,”

“We will have to wait and see but I believe I will be okay and fit (for Atletico).”

Iwobi who was honoured by the Best of Africa Awards has made a total 35 appearances for the Gunners this season and contributed two goals.

