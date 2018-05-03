news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has declared his readiness for their Europa League second leg semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

After a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal travel to face Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 3 at the Wanda Metropolitano to determine who progresses to the Europa League final.

Iwobi who missed the first leg encounter suffered a hamstring injury in the weekend Premier League clash against Manchester United which made him a doubt for the second leg in Spain.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stated after the game against United that Iwobi may miss the game against Atletico Madrid .

The 21-year-old has come out to give assurances on his fitness for the crucial European fixture.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Iwobi stated that all is going well for him to participate if called upon against Atletico Madrid.

He said, “I believe it is very good. I am still being assessed but to me it is good and I will be okay,”

“We will have to wait and see but I believe I will be okay and fit (for Atletico).”