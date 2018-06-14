Arsenal face Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two games of the Premier League season.
The Premier League revealed their fixtures for their coming season on Thursday, June 14 and reigning champions Manchester City will travel to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
New Arsenal boss Unai Emery faces a tough start to his debut season in the Premier League with his second game away at Chelsea.
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Cardiff
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Huddersfield vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs West Ham
Manchester United vs Leicester
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Burnley
Watford vs Brighton
Wolves vs Everton
Details shortly...