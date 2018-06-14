news

Arsenal and Manchester City will clash in the opening day of the 2018/2019 Premier League season as fixtures for the full year have been announced.

The Premier League revealed their fixtures for their coming season on Thursday, June 14 and reigning champions Manchester City will travel to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery faces a tough start to his debut season in the Premier League with his second game away at Chelsea.

Opening fixtures

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Cardiff

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Huddersfield vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs West Ham

Manchester United vs Leicester

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Burnley

Watford vs Brighton

Wolves vs Everton

Details shortly...