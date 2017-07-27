Arsenal unveil new away kit

Premier League Arsenal giants have unveiled their away kit, the third and final one ahead of next season.

Arsenal’s home and away-cup shirt have already been released but the club has just unveiled their main away kit for next season.

The Gunners unveiled the new shirt with the help of Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who is also a good friend of Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin and Gupta have been previously been pictured on dinner dates.

Gupta who is an Arsenal fan modelled the new kit in the club’s shop.

The new Arsenal's kit is two-tone blue, starting the top with a light and fading into navy further down.

Arsenal will wear the kit for the first time when they face Benfica on this weekend in the Emirates Cup.

The Gunners official jerseys for next season have been now been confirmed with the new unveiling. A red and white shirt for the home kit, the new away kit and a black shirt with pink logo for as their third kit.