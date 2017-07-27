Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Arsenal unveil new away kit

Arsenal unveil new away kit

Arsenal’s home and away-cup shirt have already been released but the club has just unveiled their main away kit for next season.

Hector Bellerin play Arsenal have unveiled their main away kit ahead of next season (Puma)

Premier League Arsenal giants have unveiled their away kit, the third and final one ahead of next season.

Arsenal 2017/2018 jerseys play The Arsenal 2017/2018 jerseys (Arsenal )

 

The Gunners unveiled the new shirt with the help of Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who is also a good friend of Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin and Gupta have been previously been pictured on dinner dates.

Esha Gupta play Bollywood actress Esha Gupta models the new jersey (instagram - egupta)

 

Gupta who is an Arsenal fan modelled the new kit in the club’s shop.

The new Arsenal's kit is two-tone blue, starting the top with a light and fading into navy further down.

Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil play Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil model Arsenal's 2017/2018 kits (Arsenal)

Arsenal will wear the kit for the first time when they face Benfica on this weekend in the Emirates Cup.

The Gunners official jerseys for next season have been now been confirmed with the new unveiling. A red and white shirt for the home kit, the new away kit and a black shirt with pink logo for as their third kit.

