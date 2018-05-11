news

Arsenal midfield star Jack Wilshere welcomed his third child named Siena on Thursday, May 10.

Siena is Wilshere’s first child with his new wife Andriani Michael who he got married to in 2017 .

The 25-year-old midfielder was given a paternal leave to be by the side of his wife for the birth of Siena and missed Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in midweek.

Following the birth of his child, Wilshere took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of him, his wife and their newborn daughter.

Along with the pictures posted was a message which said, “Siena, my princess, you don't even know how loved you are. Thank you for our beautiful baby girl, we are blessed, I can't wait for you to meet your brother and sister.”

Wilshere already has a son and daughter named Archie Jack Wilshere and Delilah Grace Wilshere with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Neal.

Wilshere is expected to return to action with his Arsenal teammates for their final Premier League game against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, May 13 before he begins preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.