Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez resumes training

Alexis Sanchez Forward reported for Arsenal training on Tuesday [Photos]

Sanchez was supposed to resume training on Sunday but his resumption was postpone due to his illness.

  Published:
Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez resumes Arsenal training (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After weeks of uncertainties, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez resumed training on Tuesday, August 1.

Sanchez who reportedly wants a move away from Arsenal was given an extended break following his participation in the FIFA Confederation Cup with Chile.

Alexis Sanchez play

Alexis Sanchez

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

Although he was supposed to resume training on Sunday, July 30, the 28-year-old called in sick sparking further reports of his determination to leave the club.

Arsene Wenger had however calmed fears of Arsenal fans by revealing that the striker would instead resume on Tuesday.

Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez was all smiles as he resumed Arsenal training (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger says Sanchez's transfer saga won't ruin season

Arsenal Twitter handle shared a photo of Sanchez in training with the caption; “Look who's back in training.”

Sanchez reportedly wants a move to Manchester City so he can compete in the Champions League.

Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez reportedly wants move to Manchester City (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

Wenger has had to shut down reports of his star player’s exit all summer, insisting that the forward will be at the club next season.

Alexis Sanchez and Barry Solan play Alexis Sanchez put through his paces by Arsenal fitness trainer Barry Solan (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

Sanchez has just a year left on his Arsenal contract and has so far turned down all offers for an extension.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

