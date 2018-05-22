news

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi modelled the new 2018/19 home jersey for The Gunners by International kit makers Puma.

Iwobi is joined by teammates Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Hector Bellerin some who also modelled the new jerseys.

Still searching for a replacement for the departed Arsene Wenger, the new jersey is a mixture of red and white used interchangeably on the shirt.

Puma’s contract with Gunners is set to expire at the end of the season, and the kit manufacturers went with a daring brand new design.

According to several reports, The Gunners are reportedly already negotiating a new £40m a-year deal with kit rivals Adidas .

The 2018/19 shirt has white shorts and socks but the shirts have a red stripped horizontal design to go with the white which forms a diamond shape on the attire.

The new jerseys do not come cheap at £100 for the authentic while the replica jerseys will go for £55 and will be available for purchase by supporters starting from Friday, June 1.