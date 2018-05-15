Home > Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi happy with winning send-off for Arsene Wenger in final game in charge of Arsenal.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi is emotional following Wenger's departure from Arsenal (Getty Images)
Arsenal star Alex Iwobi stated that he was emotional after his side defeated Huddersfield Town 1-0 in their last Premier League fixture of the season on Sunday, May 13 which was also Arsene Wenger’s final game in charge of the Gunners.

Iwobi was named in the starting line up as in Wenger’s last game and was in action for 72 minutes before he was substituted for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 72nd minute as a first-half goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Frenchman a winning send-off.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi has admitted he is emotional after Wenger's last game in charge (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

 

Iwobi was however not bothered by league finish as he took to his official Twitter account stating his disappointment at the departure of the manager who gave him an opportunity in the first team.

 “Good To End The Season With A Win! Emotional Knowing It’s The Boss’s Last Match, Was Only Right It Was A Win. Love To Our Fans For All Your Support This Season ❤,” Iwobi's tweet after the game read.

The game was Wenger’s last after he announced he would leave the club at the end of his 22nd season in charge.

The Gunners finished sixth in the final Premier League standings which was the worst in the tenure of the Frenchman.

Following Wenger's departure, Iwobi will have to prove himself under the new manager that will be appointed.

The 22-year-old has made a total of 26 appearances for Arsenal in the league this season and will now shift his focus to the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

