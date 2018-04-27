news

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla is back at Premier League side Arsenal after being sidelined from action for 18 months due to a reoccurring injury.

Cazorla took to the pitch on Thursday, April 26 to run around before Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in their semifinal Europa League clash .

The 33-year-old has not played for the Gunners since October 2016 and was close to an amputation of his leg.

The Spaniard's contract at Arsenal expires this season but Arsene Wenger is optimistic that the midfielder can be a key player for the Gunners next season.

He said, "Yes, of course (we will assess him),' Wenger said. 'We miss him a lot. I never spoke about it in the press conferences, or not many times, as he was not the subject of the day but we have missed him a lot in our game.

“Can he play again in the Premier League? I don't know, I have to see how he responds to his injury. I hope yes, but I don't know.

"He is an exceptional football player and it is very sad what happened to him, and very sad for Arsenal as well.”

Cazorla expressed his happiness making a comeback after it seemed the injury would halt his career.

He posted a video on Instagram alongside a message which said, “Happy to be back at #emiratesstadium!.”

It is highly unlikely Cazorla will feature in Arsenal’s last four matches in the Premier League.