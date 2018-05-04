Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal legend Keown blast midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil Arsenal legend Keown blast midfielder after the no-show against Atletico Madrid

Keown also says Mesut Ozil is not fit to wear the Arsenal shirt after the 1-0 loss to Atletico.

  • Published:
Mesut Ozil play Arsenal legend Keown blast Mesut Ozil after the no-show against Atletico Madrid (AFP/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal legend Martin Keown was not mincing words for Mesut Ozil, blasting the midfielder after the 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 4.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday, following the away loss to Atletico.

Ozil played 90 minutes in the game but struggled against a very resolute Atletico Madrid defence.

Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere play Ozil played 90 minutes for Arsenal but struggled to breakdown Atletico's defense (SPORTPIX.ORG.UK)

The German midfielder was a target of strong words from Keown who was clearly not impressed with his performance in the game.

Keown comes for Ozil

(Arsene) Wenger has invested an awful lot of money in this player and I'm not seeing a performance to go with it. He wasn't fit to wear the shirt for me tonight and I've seen this a lot,” the former Arsenal defender said on BT Sport.

I've seen this a lot this season and it needs to be said because he needs to be dug out because we expect better from him, he's a World Cup winner and these are crocodile tears I'm seeing from the player, he's not conning me.

“Listen, I've had my say on it and I feel that he's not giving enough for Arsenal Football Club and maybe Wenger should come out and say a little bit more about some of these players that should have performed for him, and he hasn't.”

Keown insisted that Ozil has failed to perform for Arsenal when it mattered in the big games.

Martin Keown play Keown says Ozil is not fit to wear the Arsenal shirt (BT Sport)

 

I haven't been happy with Ozil for some time, he picks and chooses his games. He was on the edge of things today, he seems to get lost in the defensive traffic. You can hide a little bit in that wide position, I was thinking "are you going to get back for your team?" "Are you actually going to put a shift in?" he said. 

The great players I played with, [Dennis] Bergkamp and [Thierry] Henry, they worked hard as well and I don't think this team can carry anybody. Somebody needed to grab him a long time ago to give him a shake and say ‘we're trying to get the ball to you, we are working for you, but you are not working for us’.”

The loss ends all Arsenal’s hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and winning a European title for departing manager Arsene Wenger.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet

Related Articles

Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and Arsenal
Football Wenger admits timing of Arsenal exit was out of his hands
Football Five contenders to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss
Europa League Arsenal stars jet out for Atletico Madrid showdown
Football 'Sad' Wenger defends Ozil after Atletico defeat

Football

Paul Pogba, Joel Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard (left to right)
Manchester United Behind-the-scene of club’s end of season awards' ceremony
A statue of former England captain Bobby Moore outside Wembley Stadium
Football MPs to quiz FA over proposed Wembley sale
Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January
Football Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request
Sven Ulreich sat disconsolately on the pitch after his mistake led to Real Madrid securing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the Champions League semi-final
Football Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season