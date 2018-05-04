news

Arsenal legend Martin Keown was not mincing words for Mesut Ozil, blasting the midfielder after the 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 4 .

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday, following the away loss to Atletico.

Ozil played 90 minutes in the game but struggled against a very resolute Atletico Madrid defence.

The German midfielder was a target of strong words from Keown who was clearly not impressed with his performance in the game.

Keown comes for Ozil

“(Arsene) Wenger has invested an awful lot of money in this player and I'm not seeing a performance to go with it. He wasn't fit to wear the shirt for me tonight and I've seen this a lot,” the former Arsenal defender said on BT Sport.

“I've seen this a lot this season and it needs to be said because he needs to be dug out because we expect better from him, he's a World Cup winner and these are crocodile tears I'm seeing from the player, he's not conning me.

“Listen, I've had my say on it and I feel that he's not giving enough for Arsenal Football Club and maybe Wenger should come out and say a little bit more about some of these players that should have performed for him, and he hasn't.”

Keown insisted that Ozil has failed to perform for Arsenal when it mattered in the big games.

“I haven't been happy with Ozil for some time, he picks and chooses his games. He was on the edge of things today, he seems to get lost in the defensive traffic. You can hide a little bit in that wide position, I was thinking "are you going to get back for your team?" "Are you actually going to put a shift in?" he said.

“The great players I played with, [Dennis] Bergkamp and [Thierry] Henry, they worked hard as well and I don't think this team can carry anybody. Somebody needed to grab him a long time ago to give him a shake and say ‘we're trying to get the ball to you, we are working for you, but you are not working for us’.”

The loss ends all Arsenal’s hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and winning a European title for departing manager Arsene Wenger.