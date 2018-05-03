news

Arsenal stars and the coaching crew have jetted out to Spain for their Europa League showdown against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 3.

The Gunners are heading to Madrid where they must score an away goal after the first leg at the Emirates Stadium ended 1-1.

The Arsenal stars participated in a training session before they travelled to the Spanish capital in the clubs tracksuits.

All the Arsenal players were looking confident as they boarded the flight from the Luton Airport to Madrid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will have to rally his troops to score to at the Wanda Metropolitano in order to progress to the final.

Wenger who is due to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season hopes to seal a return to the Champions League by lifting the Europa League.

The Frenchman will be able to call upon some of his stars such as Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi who missed the weekend’s Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

While midfielder Alex Iwobi has recovered from a hamstring injury to be fit for the clash.

Wenger’s last home game in charge of Arsenal comes up after their Europa League encounter.