news

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus.

Lichtsteiner is the first signing in the post-Arsene Wenger era of Arsenal.

“Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch,” Arsenal coach Unai Emery said about his first signing.

Details shortly...