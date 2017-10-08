Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Iwobi came in for Moses Simon and scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute to send Nigeria to Russia 2018.

Alex Iwobi celebrating his winning goal against Zambia play

Alex Iwobi celebrating his winning goal against Zambia

(Twitter/Aresnal FC)
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC, have celebrated their youngster,  Alex Iwobi,  who scored Nigeria’s solitary match winner against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Iwobi, who came in for Moses Simon in the tension soaked match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, scored the winning goal in 73rd minute to send Nigeria to Russia 2018.

 

He repeated his feat of being the thorn in the Zambians’ side once again, having scored in the first Group B game between the sides.

Iwobi  came off the bench in the second half to end Zambia’s  hope  of creating a final day climax on Nov. 6, only for  the Super Eagles to book a spot in the finals.

The Gunners celebrated the Nigerian on their official Twitter handle.

“#BIG17 scores the winner as @NGSuperEagles beat Zambia in World Cup qualifying,” the Gunners tweeted.

The club also congratulated Nigeria for becoming the first African side to book a  place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

 

The Super Eagles will now go into the match against Algeria with calm nerves, having earned an unassailable lead at the top of Group B.

Nigeria have amassed an unassailable 13 points after the 1-0 win against Zambia who maintain second position with seven points.

Seen by many as the toughest group of the continent’s five qualifying tables, Nigeria have been dominant, remaining unbeaten throughout and only dropping points  to a Cameroonian penalty in Yaounde.

The 4-0 win a few days earlier against the reigning African champions was a spectacular  highlight.

Led by the seasoned Mikel Obi, who made his belated World Cup debut at Brazil 2014, Super Eagles  will be hoping to better their Round of 16 exit from the World Cup  three years ago.

