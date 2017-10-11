Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Arjen Robben :  Captain retires from Netherlands duty

The Bayern Munich star signed off by scoring both goals in Amsterdam as the Dutch fell well short of the unlikely 7-0 win.

Netherlands' Arjen Robben is joined by one of his children as he acknowledges the fans following their FIFA World Cup 2018qualification match against Sweden at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam on October 10, 2017 play

(AFP)
Netherlands captain Arjen Robben signalled the end of his international career on Tuesday after his country failed to reach the 2018 World Cup finals despite a 2-0 win over Sweden.

The Bayern Munich star signed off by scoring both goals in Amsterdam as the Dutch fell well short of the unlikely 7-0 win they needed to make the play-offs after a desperately disappointing qualifying campaign.

The 33-year-old Robben scored 37 times in 96 appearances for the Netherlands and helped them reach the 2010 World Cup final where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra-time.

The Dutch also progressed to the last four at the 2014 finals before losing to Argentina on penalties.

"Fourteen years, it's beautiful, magnificent even," said Robben, who made his international debut against Portugal in April 2003.

"I will always remember the 2010 World Cup and 2014. Those are my best memories. During those two competitions we formed a real team."

