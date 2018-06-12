Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Argentina's Pitana to ref World Cup opener

Football Argentina's Pitana to ref World Cup opener

Argentina's Nestor Pitana will referee the opening World Cup match on Thursday when hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia, FIFA has announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina's Nestor Pitana will referee the opening match at the World Cup play

Argentina's Nestor Pitana will referee the opening match at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's Nestor Pitana will referee the opening World Cup match on Thursday when hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia, FIFA has announced.

The 42-year-old, who officiated during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will be in charge for the Group A match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

The Argentine will be assisted by compatriots Juan Pablo Belatti and Hernan Maidana, with Sandro Ricci from Brazil designated as the fourth official.

With the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system making its World Cup debut, Italy's Massimiliano Irrati is the designated VAR official in Moscow.

VAR has been tested this season in both Germany's Bundesliga and Italy's Serie A but has been blighted by errors and confusing decisions.

"We are ready to give our best and show consistency but without the good attitude of players it will be very difficult for us," said FIFA's director of referees Massimo Busacca.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Super Eagles Mascherano says Nigeria are disorganizedbullet

Football

England stars were suited with style before they travel to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 12.
2018 FIFA World Cup England suited to appeal as in team photos
France stars Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy and Antoine Griezmann are enjoying their time in Russia, as they watched movies with members of the squad in preparation for their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup French stars watch movie to prepare for opening game
Egypt midfielder Ramadan Sobhi has sealed his move to Huddersfield from Stoke
Football Huddersfield sign Egypt star Sobhi from Stoke
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach after the 2018 World Cup, the Spanish giants said Tuesday
Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup