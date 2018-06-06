Home > Sports > Football >

Argentina friendly with Israel to be scrapped - reports

Football Argentina friendly with Israel to be scrapped - reports

Argentina's upcoming friendly with Israel in Jerusalem has been cancelled following protests by Palestinian football authorities, local media reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi and his team-mates were due to face Israel on Saturday in their final warm-up match before heading to Russia for the World Cup play

Lionel Messi and his team-mates were due to face Israel on Saturday in their final warm-up match before heading to Russia for the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's upcoming friendly with Israel in Jerusalem has been cancelled following protests by Palestinian football authorities, local media reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates were due to face Israel on Saturday in their final warm-up match before heading to Russia for the World Cup.

However multiple reports in Argentina on Tuesday said the game had either already been scrapped or was soon to be.

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie did not confirm the game had been axed, but told reporters in Washington on the sidelines of the Organization of American States meeting that he believed players had been reluctant to travel to Israel for the game.

"As far as I know, the players of the national team were not willing to play the game," Faurie said. The Argentine official said team coach Jorge Sampaoli had requested no further matches be scheduled ahead of the team's World Cup opener against Iceland in Moscow on June 16.

The Argentina Football Association did not immediately comment on the reports.

If cancellation of the game is confirmed, it will mean Argentina head into the World Cup with hardly any pre-tournament match preparation.

Their only other World Cup warm-up game was a 4-0 victory over Haiti in Buenos Aires last week which resembled a training exercise.

Sampaoli had last week aired misgivings about having to travel to Israel for the game, noting he would have preferred to remain in Barcelona, where the team is holding its training camp.

"From a sporting point of view, I would have preferred to play in Barcelona," Sampaoli said.

"But that's the way it is, we have to travel on the day before the match, play Israel in Israel and then from there go on to Russia."

On Sunday, Palestinian football boss Jibril Rajoub urged Messi not to play in an Argentina-Israel game in Jerusalem and urged fans to burn their shirts if he does.

At a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Rajoub told journalists he had written to Argentina's government asking that Messi not take part in the June 9 friendly.

"This match has become a political tool," Rajoub said in Arabic.

"The Israeli government is trying to give it political significance by insisting it be held in Jerusalem."

Palestinians are outraged at US President Donald Trump's decision last December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, breaking with decades of policy, and move his country's embassy there.

The embassy opened on May 14, fanning Palestinian anger and intensifying protests on the Gaza border, with Israeli forces killing dozens at least 61 Gazans that day.

Palestinians claim the eastern part of Jerusalem, annexed by Israel, as the capital of their future state. The Jewish state considers the entire city its own "indivisible" capital.

"Messi is a symbol of peace and love," Rajoub said. "We ask him not to participate in laundering the crimes of the occupation."

Messi, he added, "has tens of millions of fans in the Arab and Muslim countries... we ask everyone to burn their shirts which bear his name and posters (with his image)."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
3 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet

Football

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino pose with their FAN IDs for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football Isolated Russia aims to bring football to the fore at World Cup
While larger Russian cities do have LGBT scenes and communities, violence against gays and homophobic rhetoric in the country regularly make global headlines as at this May Day rally in Saint Petersburg
Football LGBT fans defiant in face of threats before Russia World Cup
One of the original goals, used in the legendary 7-1 2014 World Cup semi-final match between Germany and Brazil, at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Football Goal net from Brazil's World Cup disaster sold for charity
Dani Alves had surgery on a knee in Paris on Tuesday
Football Brazil's Dani Alves undergoes knee surgery - PSG