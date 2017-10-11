Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Argentina :  Country holds its breath for World Cup showdown

Argentina Country holds its breath for World Cup showdown

A backs-to-the-wall victory in Quito, where they haven't won since 2001, would mean a place in the play-offs next month against New Zealand.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A supporter of Argentina cheers before the start of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Ecuador, in Quito, on October 10, 2017 play

A supporter of Argentina cheers before the start of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Ecuador, in Quito, on October 10, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An anxious nation held its collective breath on Tuesday as Lionel Messi's Argentina prepared for a do-or-die World Cup qualifier in the thin air of high-altitude Ecuadorian capital Quito.

"It's going to be a very tight game, I'm counting on a 1-0 win for Argentina," said 31-year-old engineer Juan Manuel Santamaria, as he settled in to watch the game with a friend.

"Acuna to score. The only one I have any confidence in apart from Messi," he said.

Nobody here, or anywhere else, wants to contemplate the unthinkable but very real prospect of Argentina losing.

That would mean next year's World Cup in Russia will go ahead without Messi, arguably the world's greatest player.

A backs-to-the-wall victory in Quito, where they haven't won since 2001, would mean a place in the play-offs next month against New Zealand. If other results go their way, it could mean qualification outright.

But that seems a little too fanciful to most Argentines, exasperated by a series of underwhelming performances by the national side.

"It's complicated, I want the team to be at the World Cup in Russia, but only a miracle can save them. I'm going to pray for them," said Maria Cordoba, a 64-year-old optician.

Music yields to Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Ecuador during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match, in Quito, on October 10, 2017 play

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Ecuador during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match, in Quito, on October 10, 2017

(AFP)

Even the great Irish rockers U2 yielded to the pressure and agreed to delay their concert to allow fans to watch the match.

The band, playing Buenos Aires as part of their "Joshua Tree" tour, agreed to push back their set by almost two hours to 10:20 pm (0120 GMT).

Music will yield to Messi when fans will take an unusual break after the warm-up acts -- local band Joystick and Noel Gallagher -- to turn their eyes and their hopes to the big screens around the La Plata stadium where the match will be broadcast on giant screens.

U2 will have to cool their heels until it's all over.

"Can you imagine what the show's going to be like if Argentina wins?" producer Daniel Grinbank told the daily La Nacion.

"And if we lose, at least we can get rid of the bitterness with a great show. You can't go wrong."

Argentina's Marcos Acuna (L) is marked by Ecuador's Pedro Velasco during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match, in Quito, on October 10, 2017 play

Argentina's Marcos Acuna (L) is marked by Ecuador's Pedro Velasco during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match, in Quito, on October 10, 2017

(AFP)

"With passion, we will win, but I'm very tense," admitted Lucia Torres, 27, a Buenos Aires city hall worker distributing flyers ahead of elections later this month.

An optimistic football commentator on Buenos Aires' Radio 100 warmed up on air with some childlike imagining of the winning goal, South American-style.

"We're in the 89th minute, still 0-0, Romero clears to Otamendi, who gives it to Mascherano, who sends Di Maria away, he crosses to Messi.....Goooooooooooooooooooooal."

Psychologist Alberto Alonso, 61, has a theory about Argentina's problems scoring goals which has left them in fifth place in the South American qualifying table.

"At Barcelona, the best player after Messi is (Andres) Iniesta, and Messi feeds off his majestic passes. In the Argentine team, he's surrounded by a group of friends.

"I don't think Argentina will qualify. They are in a defeatist mode. You would say they have stage fright."

Alejandro Insaurralde, a 44-year-old electrician, blames it all on Messi. "Messi shouldn't play, he doesn't have the heart. Batistuta, Simeone, and Diego (Maradona) they had heart."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker for...bullet
2 Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF escape FIFA finebullet
3 Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 Super Eagles players' ratingbullet

Related Articles

World Cup Qualifiers Messi treble fires Argentina to tournament as Chile exit
Video Lionel Messi's hat-trick sends Argentina to Russia 2018
World Cup Qualifiers 'Thank God for Messi' says relieved Argentina
Lionel Messi Player's hat-trick fires Argentina into World Cup
Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker back in training after car crash
World Cup Qualifier Make or break for Messi and Argentina
Ballon d'Or Ronaldo, Messi lead nominees
Arjen Robben Netherlands need World Cup miracle, says winger
Argentina Moment of truth as country seek World Cup berth

Football

Netherlands' Arjen Robben is joined by one of his children as he acknowledges the fans following their FIFA World Cup 2018qualification match against Sweden at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam on October 10, 2017
Arjen Robben Netherlands captain retires from Netherlands duty
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating Ecuador and qualifying for the FIFA 2018 World Cup, in Quito, on October 10, 2017
Lionel Messi Player's hat-trick fires Argentina into World Cup
Australia's coach Ange Postecoglou reacts during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Syria, in Sydney, on October 10, 2017
Ange Postecoglou Socceroos coach refuses to deny quit reports
The refurbished Khalifa International Stadium in Doha is one of the planned venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
2022 World Cup Gulf rivals trade barbs over competition in Qatar