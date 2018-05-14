Arfield joins Rangers as Gerrard's first signing

Home > Sports > Football >

Canadian international midfielder Scott Arfield joined Rangers on a four-year deal on Monday to become Steven Gerrard's first signing as manager of the Glasgow giants.

First one in: Scott Arfield became Steven Gerrard's first signing as Rangers manager on Monday

Arfield, 29, was out of contract after five years at Burnley, where he helped the Clarets get promoted and establish themselves in the Premier League.

"I am delighted to have added Scott Arfield to the squad for next season," said former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard, who will begin his first job in senior management at Ibrox next season.

"He is a talented and competitive midfielder who has competed at a high level in the English Premiership and internationally for Canada.

"Scott is the first one in and I look forward to working with him and the others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad."

Arfield has previous Scottish Premiership experience having come through the ranks at Falkirk before moving to Huddersfield in 2010.

He was part of the Terriers team which won promotion to the Championship in 2012 before moving to Turf Moor a year later.

