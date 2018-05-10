news

Former Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has recieved a 16-match ban for pushing the referee in the game between Istanbul Basaksehir and Sivasspor played on Friday, May 4.

The Turkish Professional Football Discipline Board announced the punishment for the Turan after he reportedly threatened the referee and pushed the linesman in the game.

The game between Istanbul Basaksehir and Sivasspor ended in a 1-1 draw and Turan was not happy with the officiating expressed his anger when the away side were awarded a freekick towards the end of the game.

The 1-1 draw meant that Istanbul Basaksehir slipped up in the title race, level on points with Fenerbache but three points behind leaders Galatasary.

In inclusion with the 16-match ban Turan also recived a fine of 39,000 Turkish liras.

With just two games left to play in the league this season, Turan will miss the fixtures against Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa.