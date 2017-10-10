Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Antonio Candreva :  Player ensures Italy seeded in play-offs

Antonio Candreva Player ensures Italy seeded in play-offs

Antonio Candreva lifted Italy to a 1-0 win over Albania in their final World Cup qualifying game on Monday that assures the Azzurri are top seeds for November's play-offs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's midfielder Antonio Candreva celebrates after scoring a goal against Albania at Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder on October 9, 2017 play

Italy's midfielder Antonio Candreva celebrates after scoring a goal against Albania at Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder on October 9, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Antonio Candreva lifted Italy to a 1-0 win over Albania in their final World Cup qualifying game on Monday that assures the Azzurri are top seeds for November's play-offs.

Gian Piero Ventura's side were already through to next month's play-offs, but desperately needed a win in Shkoder to be guaranteed the status of top seeds in the draw on October 17.

"This was the objective we had set. I think we took another small step forward, but we continue to control the game badly and give the ball away too often," said Ventura.

"I had faith when people said the situation was dramatic and I have faith now."

After a tight first half, Inter Milan winger Candreva found the way through after 73 minutes at the Loro Borici Stadium.

Atalanta midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola packed a neat cross from the left for the 30-year-old who rifled into the top of the net from close range to mark his 50th selection for the Azzurri.

"We wanted to prove ourselves after the Macedonia game (1-1)," said Candreva.

"Victories can't be taken for granted. We talked and realised that we had to get back together and be solid going into the play-offs.

"We need the spirit of sacrifice, humility and that Italian character that represents us."

The four-time world champions finished second in Group G behind Spain, who booked their ticket to Russia as group winners, with Italy through to the play-offs on November 9 and 14 as one of the eight best second-placed teams.

Reeling from last month's defeat in Madrid to Spain, Ventura had come under fire after Friday's dire draw with Macedonia in Turin.

And his injury-depleted side were still without stalwarts Andrea Belotti, Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Barzagli, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Italy had a strong call for a penalty turned down in the first half with Ciro Immobile also going close to getting the opener on 21 minutes but Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha cleared.

Veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon saved early efforts from Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj and midfielder Eros Grezda.

Italy were denied a penalty appeal before the break when Eder's cross for Immobile hit Empoli defender Frederic Veseli's hand, but the referee waved play on, and again when Insigne was brought down on the edge of the area.

Cristian Panucci's Albania lost their tempo midway through the second half allowing Italy space, with Candreva finding the way through.

Italy now have a month to regain confidence and some of their injured players, although top striker Belotti has already been ruled out of the play-offs.

"I hope to get some players back for the play-offs, as otherwise there might be a problem," conceded Ventura.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker for...bullet
2 Iheanacho, Awaziem Super Eagles players dance to viral ‘One Corner’ songbullet
3 David Alaba His dad had a Nigerian hit song in the 90s and was first...bullet

Football

Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) runs next to teammate Emiliano Rigoni during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, on October 8, 2017, two days ahead of their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Ecuador, to be held in Quito
World Cup Qualifier Make or break for Messi and Argentina
The Netherlands' Vincent Janssen grabs the ball during the World Cup qualification match against Belarus in Borisov, on October 7, 2017
Arjen Robben Netherlands need World Cup miracle, says winger
Syrians wave their national flag as they celebrate in Damascus's Umayyad Square on October 5, 2017, after the national football team scored in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier between Syria and Australia
Syria World Cup hope brings relief and divisions in country
Spanish footballer Xavi Hernandez currently plays in Qatar for Al-Sadd
Xavi Barca legend open to being Qatar World Cup 2022 coach