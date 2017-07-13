Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Anthony Modeste :  French striker swaps Cologne for China

Modeste's goals helped Cologne finish fifth in the German top flight and qualify for the group stage of the Europa League.

This photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows Cologne's French striker Anthony Modeste shooting the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match of FC Cologne vs Hertha Berlin play

This photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows Cologne's French striker Anthony Modeste shooting the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match of FC Cologne vs Hertha Berlin

(AFP/File)

French striker Anthony Modeste has finally completed a move to Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian from Cologne, the German Bundesliga side announced on Wednesday.

In a statement on their website, Cologne said: "The 29-year-old will continue his career in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Quanjian.

"All relevant parties have reached an agreement. 1. FC Köln would like to thank Tony for his performances in the FC jersey whilst wishing him all the best for the future."

German daily Bild reported that Modeste had moved to the Chinese side on a two-year loan deal for six million euros ($6.8 million) and that Tianjin Quanjian have an option to buy the Frenchman outright for 29 million euros.

Previous reports had said Modeste was the subject of a 35 million-euro bid, but Cologne had insisted last month that the player would be staying in Germany.

The 29-year-old scored 25 league goals last season, finishing behind only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (30 goals) and Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (31 goals) in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

