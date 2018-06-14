news

Philippe Lamboley agent to French striker Anthony Martial has stated that his client wants to leave Premier League outfit Manchester United.

Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford following an unimpressive season with the Manchester-based side.

The 22-year-old was not included in the French team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup by Didier Deschamps as he struggled for regular game time this season.

Martial is under contract till 2019, but Manchester United has an option to extend further for another year.

Negotiations over a long-term deal have stalled according to a report by the Daily Mail, the French forward is no longer willing to continue.

Lamboley accused Manchester United of revealed that the club and Martial are not on the same page as to his role at the Old Trafford, which has seen Martial linked with several clubs .

He said, “Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United... we don't have the same vision on his future.”

Manchester United is regarded as one of the biggest clubs in World football and Lamboley told RMC that the reason for Martial's decision is because the club has failed to find a suitable role for his client.

“After thinking about all the possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,' Lamboley told RMC.

“When Manchester United, which is the most powerful club in the world, does not find an agreement in eight months of negotiations, it is that it does not really want to make it an important player.”