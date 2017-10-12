Anthony Joshua trains with Marcus Rashford

English boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua had Manchester United star Marcus Rashford with him in training this week.

Joshua is preparing to defend his IBF, WBA and IOB World titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, October 28.

Ahead of his fight, the boxer was visited by Rashford at the Sheffield gym where the Manchester United forward helped out in training.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rashford is seen helping out Joshua in training.

“Great to have Coach Rashford in camp this morning helping me put the champ through his paces,” Joshua’s trainer, Jamie Velocity wrote alongside the video.

Rashford also posted a photo of him and Joshua; “Nice to see the champ,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Joshua is preparing for his 20th professional fight, his first since he defeated Wladimir Klitschko back in April 2017.

Rashford also has his own fight to prepare for as Manchester United prepare for a Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday, October 14.