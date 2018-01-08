Home > Sports > Football >

Anthony Joshua teaches son Yoruba

Anthony Joshua Nigerian-born English boxer teaches son Yoruba [Video]

Joshua learnt little Yoruba during his few months stay in his ancestral home of Sagamu, Ogun state, Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anthony Joshua and son Joseph play Anthony Joshua teaches son Yoruba (MCP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian-born English boxer Anthony Joshua has started to teach his son, Joseph the Yoruba language.

Although he represents England, Joshua is born to Nigerian parents and hugely identities with his roots.

The 28-year-old is trying to pass his knowledge of his ancestral language to his one-year-old son, Joseph. In a Snapchat clip, the current unified world heavyweight champion is heard saying some words in Yoruba as his son repeats after him.

 

Joshua himself had revealed that he speaks little Yoruba which he picked up in the few months he once spent in Sagamu.

Father and son moments

The boxer is spending a lot of time with his son whom he shares with his on/off girlfriend Nicole

Baby Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua, born at Watford General Hospital in October 2015 was a secret until Joshua showed him off in a tweet after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

Achieved one of my goals as a professional boxer! Now the dust has settled it's time to relax with my lil champ JJ,” the Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer wrote alongside the snap.

Anthony Joshua and Joseph play Anthony Joshua and his son were last pictured together at a beach in Dubai (MCP)

 

Father and son were last pictured enjoying the warm weather in Dubai at the beach. In the photos, Joshua is seen playing and cuddling up to his son Joseph at the beach.

For the trip to the beach, the 28-year-old wore a pair of khaki swimming trunk with a baseball cap and designer shades.

Father and son were accompanied by the Sam who is the girlfriend of the boxer’s Joshua’s brother Jacob.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona win as player waits, Real Madrid heldbullet
2 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool midfielder signs long-term contract with...bullet
3 Paulo Dybala Juventus lose player for a monthbullet

Related Articles

Anthony Joshua Boxer relaxes at Dubai beach with his son Joseph
Anthony Joshua Reigning heavyweight champ enjoys Eba, Okro soup
Anthony Joshua New IBF champion to start family with baby mama
Anthony Joshua Champ’s granddad in Sagamu was a badass too, once took out 3 men
Anthony Joshua British boxer talks about his Nigerian roots
World Heavyweight Title 'No Nostradamus' Klitschko foresees win over Joshua
Anthony Joshua Boxer is impressed with viewing party that held in Sagamu for his big fight
Anthony Joshua Traditional worshippers in Sagamu carry out special sacrifices for boxer
Anthony Joshua Exploring boxer's Nigerian roots in Sagamu
Anthony Joshua World heavyweight champion to visit Nigeria in August

Football

Faiq Bolkiah
Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than Ronaldo and Messi combined
Aitor Karanka, who worked under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, has been out of work since he was sacked by Middlesbrough in March 2017
Football Karanka appointed Nottingham Forest manager
Manchester United beat Derby County on Friday, Janaury 5 in their first match of the FA Cup
Football Man United handed Cup visit to fourth-tier Yeovil
Wesley Sneijder gives a press conference in Doha as he was officially unveiled by Al Gharafa
Football 'Happy' Sneijder unveiled by Qatar's Al Gharafa