Anthony Joshua teaches son Yoruba

Nigerian-born English boxer Anthony Joshua has started to teach his son, Joseph the Yoruba language.

Although he represents England, Joshua is born to Nigerian parents and hugely identities with his roots .

The 28-year-old is trying to pass his knowledge of his ancestral language to his one-year-old son, Joseph. In a Snapchat clip, the current unified world heavyweight champion is heard saying some words in Yoruba as his son repeats after him.

Joshua himself had revealed that he speaks little Yoruba which he picked up in the few months he once spent in Sagamu .

Father and son moments

The boxer is spending a lot of time with his son whom he shares with his on/off girlfriend Nicole.

Baby Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua, born at Watford General Hospital in October 2015 was a secret until Joshua showed him off in a tweet after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

“Achieved one of my goals as a professional boxer! Now the dust has settled it's time to relax with my lil champ JJ,” the Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer wrote alongside the snap.

Father and son were last pictured enjoying the warm weather in Dubai at the beach . In the photos, Joshua is seen playing and cuddling up to his son Joseph at the beach.

For the trip to the beach, the 28-year-old wore a pair of khaki swimming trunk with a baseball cap and designer shades.

Father and son were accompanied by the Sam who is the girlfriend of the boxer’s Joshua’s brother Jacob.