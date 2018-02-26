news

Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti has admitted he would like to go to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with the Super Eagles.

According to a report by Complete Sports Esiti revealed it would be a dream come true to represent Nigeria at the global tournament.

Esiti who plays for KAA Gent admitted it would be difficult for him to make the final squad.

He said, “It’s the dream of every player to represent his country at a big stage like the World Cup but it going to be tough.”

Esiti was only invited for one of the Super Eagles opening qualification match against Zambia and has not been called up since then.

He is hopeful that his performances for his club-side can earn him a spot on the team to Russia.

“I’ve not been in the team for a while now so I can’t say, But anything can still happen.” Esiti said.

Esiti has had his path to the Super Eagles blocked by Wilfred Ndidi , John Ogu, Mikel Agu, and Ogenyi Onazi.

The 23-year-old talked up the chances of the Super Eagles at the World Cup, as he admitted that the team was drawn in a difficult group.

He said, “It’s a tough draw but we can make it through considering the calibre of players and preparatory games lined up for the team.”

He then backed the Eagles to qualify, as the first two games against European sides Croatia and Iceland are important.

“Winning our first two games is key to our qualification.” Esiti said

Super Eagles wingback Tyronne Ebeuhi had earlier admitted he turned down a move to Benfica so as to make it to the World Cup.

Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr earlier admitted that Esiti’s teammate, Moses Simon is under consideration for the friendly matches against Poland and Serbia after he recovered from injury .

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.