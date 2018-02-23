Home > Sports > Football >

Analysing Victor Moses' performance in Chelsea Vs Barcelona

Pulse Analysis Victor Moses had his best performance of the season against Barcelona

A Pulse analysis of Victor Moses' performance in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Chelsea’s Champions League 1-1 draw against Barcelona on Tuesday, February 20,  Victor Moses put in his best performance of the season and perhaps for over a year for the reigning Premier League champions.

Victor Moses, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fabregas play

Victor Moses, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fabregas

(Getty Images)
 

As expected, Chelsea played most of the 90 minutes without the ball but impressed going forward on the counter attacks and ended up having more chances than Barcelona.

Chelsea Vs Barcelona possession

Despite having 69% of possession, Barcelona were limited to just two shots on goal and three off it. That was because of the intense and closing defending by Chelsea’s back-line including Moses.

Pushed back to right-back

Although known as a wing-back, Moses played primarily as a right-back all through the game as they were pushed back by Barcelona.

With Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba to keep an eye on, Moses was quiet in the opening minutes and was first called into action in the 17th minute, tracking Alba's run into the Chelsea box to stop a pass from Lionel Messi.

Chelsea 1 Vs Barcelona 1 line up play

Chelsea 1 Vs Barcelona 1 line up

(Sport Radar )

In the 37th minute, he showed strength and pace to recover after Alba had beaten him one-on-one in the Chelsea box.

In the second half, he did well in the 65th minute to hold Luis Suarez after the Barcelona striker had run clear of Chelsea defender.

No fault in Barcelona equaliser

For the Barcelona equaliser, Moses had little to do to prevent the goal. He left his position after Cesar Azpilicueta had come out to clear the ball.

Azpilicueta, however, missed the ball before Iniesta ran into the space left by Moses to cross for Messi to score.

Despite that slip, Moses put in his best performance of the season. He read the game well and was sharp in tackling.

Offensively, he didn’t offer much as Chelsea defended most of the game. He had no dribbles in the game.

Moses’ best performances so far this season have come in the Champions League. He had a massive game when Chelsea won 2-1 away at Atletico Madrid in September 2017.

Moses in the 2017/2018 Champions League

Moses' numbers against Barcelona

Moses had a total of two shots in the game against Barcelona, he had 58 touches in the game. He won one aerial ball and also won five tackles. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Champions League 5 things we learnt from Tuesday's gamesbullet
2 Pulse Analysis Victor Moses had his best performance of the season...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cupbullet

Related Articles

Champions League 5 things we learnt from Tuesday's games
Champions League Chelsea capable of the 'incredible' to spring Barca surprise - Conte
NFF Awards Victor Moses wins Player of the Year as FIFA President attends
Victor Moses Chelsea star says he is honoured to win Player of the Year at NFF Awards, FIFA congratulate him
Champions League Messi ends Chelsea drought to give Barcelona last-16 edge
Champions League Messi, Fabregas and Suarez hangout after Champions League match
Willian Brazilian confident of Champions League progress despite Messi magic
Entertainment The 'two worlds' of the champions league keep drifting apart

Football

Police made nine arrests during violence before Thursday's Europa League match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow in which a Spanish police officer died of a heart attack
Football Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble
FIFA World Cup arrives Nigeria in March for global tour
World Cup Trophy Tour Check out this hilarious Vox Pop on the meaning of FIFA
Charged: Pep Guardiola sporting the yellow ribbon
Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria
World Cup Trophy Tour Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria