Ambode hosts Asisat Oshoala in Lagos

Asisat Oshoala Ambode hosts 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year 

Oshoala was hosted at the Lagos House, Ikeja for her sterling performance as the first and only 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year.

  Published:
Governor Ambode and Oshoala
3-time African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala was hosted to a brief event by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to the governor, Oshoala was hosted at the Lagos House, Ikeja for her sterling performance as the first and only 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year.

Ambode, on his Instagram, shared a photo of his meeting with Oshoala with the caption: "3rd time African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was our guest at Lagos House, Ikeja. Asisat is a sport ambassador of Lagos and we are proud of her achievements."

ALSO READ: Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award

Few weeks back, Asisat won her third trophy as the Best African Female Footballer of the Year in Ghana, where the CAF awards sponsored by Aiteo held.

