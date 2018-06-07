Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Amazon to show live Premier League football matches from 2019/20

Football Amazon to show live Premier League football matches from 2019/20

Amazon has secured the rights to show English Premier League football matches for the first time in further evidence of their financial might in the bidding wars for sports events, the league said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported play

Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Amazon has secured the rights to show English Premier League football matches for the first time in further evidence of their financial might in the bidding wars for sports events, the league said Thursday.

The giant online retailer will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years, starting from the 2019/20 season.

The US company is the first to break up the previous dominance of Sky and BT Sport.

The EPL gave no details of the scheduling, but the BBC reported Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December.

However, the action will only be available to their Amazon Prime UK subscribers, which is the online seller's premium service available for a fee.

Memberships costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month.

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore described Amazon as an "exciting new partner".

"Prime Video will be an excellent service on which fans can consume live Premier League football -- including for the first time in the UK a full round of matches," he said.

Sky and BT will nevertheless show the vast majority of live matches, with 128 and 52 -- BT having been awarded the other package up for grabs on Thursday of 20 games at a reported cost of £90 million -- respectively.

"Sky and BT are established Premier League partners and provide first-rate coverage of the competition through their live-match broadcasts and comprehensive programming," said Scudamore.

Amazon, which started as an online retailer, has built up an increasingly impressive sports portfolio and broadcasts the US Open tennis, ATP World Tour Tennis events -- where they outbid Sky by offering £50 million -- and NFL games.

Scudamore will be delighted with the entry of Amazon as it was his idea to lure either them or their rivals such as Facebook and YouTube into bidding for the rights.

Although a figure has not been released as to how much Amazon -- who have been in talks over the past couple of months over the package -- has paid the Guardian reported the EPL did not get the price they were hoping for as the companies bidding didn't see it as a money maker for them with just two rounds of matches.

In February, Sky Sports paid £3.58bn for four packages, while BT Sport spent £295m on another package.

In a separate announcement the Premier League also agreed that there would be a change in the distribution of money gained from the foreign broadcast deal.

The bix six clubs -- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham -- managed to get the necessary 14 votes out of the 20 to agree that from 2019/20, any increase in the current international rights package, will be distributed according to league position and not equally distributed between all 20 clubs as it has been up to now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet

Football

Tomas Kalas scored for Czech Republic against the Super Eagles
Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Czech coach says Super Eagles should have lost 2-0
Alex Iwobi
Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic Super Eagles players’ rating in 2018 World Cup warm-up
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal squad pose with President Rebelo de Sousa
2018 FIFA World Cup Ronaldo, teammates meet Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil is an injury concern before the World Cup with a knee injury and will miss Friday's warm-up match against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen.
Football Injured Ozil to miss Germany's final World Cup warm-up