Amaju Pinnick meets Lionel Messi at Best FIFA Football Awards

Amaju Pinnick NFF president meets Lionel Messi at the Best FIFA Football Awards

Pinnick will likely meet Messi again in November when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Argentina in a friendly game.

  • Published:
Amaju Pinnick and Lionel Messi play NFF boss Amaju Pinnick with Lionel Messi at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards (Twitter/Adepoju Tobi Samuel)
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick joined the football world at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards to celebrate the best in the game.

The Best FIFA Football Awards held on Monday, October 23 at Palladium theatre in London on Monday, October 23.

Amaju Pinnick and Shehu Dikko with Gianni Infantino play Amaju Pinnick also attended the 2016 edition of Best FIFA Football Awards (Twitter/Adepoju Tobi Samuel)

ALSO READ: Pinnick gets FIFA appointment

The NFF boss attended the awards with one of his vice presidents, Shehu Dikko who also the chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In photos that have emerged on social media, Pinnick and Dikko are seen in photos with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Pinnick who is a member of FIFA’s Organising Committee for Competitions also attended last year’s the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Lionel Messi and Shehu Dikko play Shehu Dikko also met Lionel Messi (Twitter/Adepoju Tobi Samuel)

 

Pinnick will likely meet Messi again in November when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Argentina in a friendly game.

The NFF and their Argentine counterparts have reached an agreement for a friendly between Nigeria and Argentina on Tuesday, November 14 in Krasnodar, a city in Russia where the World Cup will be played.

