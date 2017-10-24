President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick joined the football world at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards to celebrate the best in the game.

The Best FIFA Football Awards held on Monday, October 23 at Palladium theatre in London on Monday, October 23.

The NFF boss attended the awards with one of his vice presidents, Shehu Dikko who also the chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In photos that have emerged on social media, Pinnick and Dikko are seen in photos with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Pinnick who is a member of FIFA’s Organising Committee for Competitions also attended last year’s the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Pinnick will likely meet Messi again in November when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Argentina in a friendly game.

The NFF and their Argentine counterparts have reached an agreement for a friendly between Nigeria and Argentina on Tuesday, November 14 in Krasnodar, a city in Russia where the World Cup will be played.