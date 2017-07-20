Alvaro Morata: Chelsea agree deal to sign Real Madrid striker

Premier League champions Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign £70.6million rated Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea have been linked with a striker all season with the impending exit of Diego Costa.

After losing out on their first-choice target Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea seem to have finally gotten another striker after agreeing on a deal with Real Madrid for Morata.

We have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Alvaro Morata... https://t.co/uuenBgcPH2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 24-year-old striker will leave Los Angeles where he has been with the Real Madrid squad and will fly to London where he will complete the signing of his five-year contract with Chelsea worth about £155,000-a-week.

Morata will now work under Antonio Conte who signed him from Real Madrid for Juventus in 2014 but left to take up the Italy job just a month later.

The Spain international striker had been linked with a move to AC Milan but Chelsea swooped in to quickly agree on a deal with Real Madrid.

Morata will be the main man for Chelsea who are set to offload Costa.

It’s now public knowledge that the striker is on the verge of leaving the club after revealing that Conte has sent him a test to inform him he wasn’t in his plans for next season.