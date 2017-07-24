Alvaro Cejudo :  Spainish winger joins Australia's Wanderers

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cejudo, 33, joins the former Asian Champions League winners from Real Betis as the club's second marquee signing.

Alvaro Cejudo (R) has made 155 La Liga appearances with Real Betis and Osasuna and becomes the Western Sydney Wanderers' fifth and final visa signing for the new season, which starts in October

Winger Alvaro Cejudo has become the second Spanish signing for the Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of the next Australian A-League season, the club said on Monday.

Cejudo, 33, joins the former Asian Champions League winners from Real Betis as the club's second marquee signing alongside striker and former Osasuna teammate Oriol Riera.

Cejudo has made 155 La Liga appearances with Real Betis and Osasuna and becomes the Wanderers' fifth and final visa signing for the new season, which starts in October.

"Alvaro has years of experience in one of the top leagues in the world and will be a valuable asset in the front third," Wanderers chief John Tsatsimas said.

